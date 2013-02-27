BFA Raises $375,000 for Broadcasters in Need

NEW YORK –The Broadcasters Foundation of America 2013 Golden Mike Award celebration honoring David J. Barrett, chairman and CEO of Hearst Television, raised $375,000 to help broadcasters in need. The Golden Mike Award was presented to Barrett at a black-tie fundraiser on Monday evening at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, with more than 300 television and radio industry executives and celebrities in attendance.



Legendary sports broadcaster and “voice of the San Francisco Giants” Jon Miller hosted the event, which included Steve Harvey and Dr. Mehmet Ozas presenters, along with Barrett’s son Casey, former president and CEO of Post-Newsweek Stations and winner of the 2011 Golden Mike Alan Frank, and president of Hearst Television, Jordan Wertlieb. Ellen DeGeneres provided some laughs via a video presentation, as did Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan.



Celebrated singer and actress Darlene Love brought the audience to their feet with rousing renditions of her most famous hits, including “Da Doo Ron Ron,” “He’s A Rebel” and by special request from Barrett, even though it was out of season, “Christmas Baby Please Come Home.”



The Broadcasters Foundation has provided millions of dollars in aid to colleagues who lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease, or unforeseen family tragedy. Individual membership is $150 a year. Donations also can be made to the Guardian Fund, and corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative.



For more information, to apply for a grant, or to make a contribution, please visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org or call 212-373-8250.