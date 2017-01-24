BFA Lines Up Karpowicz Tributists

NEW YORK— The Broadcasters Foundation of America announced today that three of the most highly influential leaders in broadcasting will help honor this year’s Golden Mike Award recipient, Paul Karpowicz, president of Meredith Corp.’s Local Media Group. Steve Lanzano, president of the Television Bureau of Advertising, Mike O’Neill, president and CEO of Broadcast Music Inc., and Gordon Smith, president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters, will be a part of the presentation program at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Monday, Feb. 27. The annual black-tie gala is the major fundraiser for the Broadcasters Foundation’s charitable mission to provide financial assistance to broadcasters in need.



“We are delighted that Steve, Mike, and Gordon will help honor Paul for his contributions to broadcasting and lend their support to the Foundation’s mission of providing aid to every broadcaster who qualifies” said Jim Thompson, president of the Broadcasters Foundation.



Since 2005, Karpowicz’s has increased Meredith’s television footprint to 17 stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households. An inductee of the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, Karpowicz serves as chairman of the BMI board of directors and as a board member of the Broadcasters Foundation of America and the NAB Television Board, of which he is also a former chairman.



Each year, the Golden Mike Award dinner attracts a who’s who of broadcast media executives and celebrities. For information on how to reserve a seat or a table, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.



As previously announced, Bill Hoffman, president of Cox Media Group, will receive the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America during the evening.



The Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen tragedy. Personal donations can be made to the Foundation’s Guardian Fund. Corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be made through the Foundation’s Legacy Society. For more information, please visit broadcastersfoundation.org, call 212-373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.