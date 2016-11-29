BFA Awards Bill Hoffman 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award

NEW YORK—There will be a spot reserved for Bill Hoffman, Cox Media Group president, at the Golden Mike Award dinner in February, as the Broadcasters Foundation of America will award him with its 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Bill Hoffman

As the president of Cox Media Group, Hoffman heads up 14 television stations, more than 60 radio stations, six daily newspapers, more than a dozen non-daily publications, and more than 100 digital services, according to CoxReps. Hoffman has been with Cox since 1979 when he served as an account executive in Detroit. He also worked in local radio and TV stations and sales management and served as executive vice president of broadcast before being promoted to president.

Hoffman also serves on the boards of the BMI, the Associated Press, NAB, BFA, and the ABC Board of Governors, where he also previously served as Chairman.

“Bill is a respected leader in broadcasting, and we are proud to recognize his accomplishments at Cox and his contributions to our industry,” said Dan Mason, chairman of the BFA. “As a member of our Board for several years, Bill has helped us advance our mission of helping every broadcaster who qualifies for help.”

Hoffman joins previous Lifetime Achievement Award honorees, Dick Clark and Charles Osgood.

BFA will recognize Hoffman at the Golden Mike Award dinner on Feb. 27, 2017, at the Plaza Hotel in New York.