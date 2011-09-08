Bexel Teams With Camera Store and Autoscript for 2012 Summer Games



LONDON: With the 2012 Summer Olympic games set to commence next July, Bexel, The Camera Store and Autoscript--all Vitec companies--announced a partnership that will offer clients a local support center at TCS and Autoscript’s Twickenham, West London headquarters throughout the 17-day event. This partnership will help provide a home base for customers to secure broadcast rentals and support while in London--whether they’re looking for pedestals, tripods, heads, teleprompters, cameras and lenses, audio, intercom, fiber, EVS broadcast equipment, or Anton/Bauer batteries.



TCS is the Vitec Group’s U.K. hire operation. Equipment stock includes a full range of Vinten pedestals, heads and accessories and Litepanels LED lighting units. Autoscript’s Rental/Hire division will be readily available for Olympic broadcasters.



