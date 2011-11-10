Bexel supports Turner Sports at PGA Grand Slam of Golf in Bermuda

For the fifth consecutive year, Bexel, a provider of broadcast services, has supplied on-site engineering support, portable solutions and fiber for the 2011 PGA Grand Slam of Golf in Bermuda.

Established in 1979, the PGA Grand Slam of Golf is a 36-hole tournament that matches the current winners of golf’s four major championships — The Masters, U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship. The event was televised Oct. 18 and 19 on TNT.

To meet the complex production requirements in remote Southampton, Bermuda, and ensure a flawless broadcast, Turner Sports relied on Bexel’s customizable Hercules Flypack. New to the Flypack this year is the Calrec Artemis Beam digital audio console with Bluefin 2 high-density signal processing, 48 multi-layer faders and the extensive Calrec Hydra2 I/O network.

In an effort to reduce weight in the flypack, while increasing signal capacity, the Calrec Artemis helps move signals around the compound as well as to and from the booth located on the other side of the course.

In addition, the Grand Slam Announce Booth was completely based around a Calrec Hydra2 32 x 32 analog I/O box — using Calrec 32 x 32 Edac analog I/O. The box was interconnected to the main console with single mode fiber, and all microphone, talkback, IFB and four-wire signals were distributed to the booth via the Calrec Hydra2 I/O.

Also included in the Hercules Flypack was the Sony MVS-7000X four M/E multiformat digital 3G production switcher; a custom production monitor wall with up to 224 virtual displays using Evertz multi-image display processors; an Evertz EMR multiformat video router — 160 x 288 with 11 XLink video display processors; an Evertz audio router — 576 x 576 AES, 96 x 96 analog audio, 20 MADI ports; multiple EVS LSM XT[2+] six-channel HD DDRs; and a mix of Sony and Panasonic multiformat HD VTRs.

Bexel was also charged with handling the extensive fiber-optic specifications for the event. The broadcast required Bexel to create a large fiber infrastructure, featuring 15,000ft of tactical fiber cable for RF camera antennas, 32,000ft of tactical fiber cable for Telecast HDX camera SMPTE eliminators and 47,000ft of SMPTE fiber camera cable.