Bexel Launches 4K Bundle With Evertz Dreamcatcher

BURBANK, CALIF. — Bexel has purchased two Dreamcatcher systems from Evertz to serve as the foundation for Bexel’s new turnkey 4K live production package.



When used with a 4K camera, Dreamcatcher’s zoom capability lets broadcasters zero in on the action and extract an HD image from a larger 4K frame. Dreamcatcher’s proprietary Mosaic function synchronizes multiple angles that can be played out with the press of a button, allowing a captured event to be shown from multiple perspectives.



