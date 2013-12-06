Bexel Adds Sony’s New HDC-3300R

BURBANK, CALIF.—Bexel currently has deployed two HDC-3300R Super Motion Cameras for ESPN during NCAA football games.



“We are very excited to have the new 3300R version in our rental fleet. The 1080p capability and improved sensitivity allows this camera to perform at a higher standard for indoor and outdoor applications,” said Tom Dickinson, chief technology officer of Bexel.



The Sony HDC-3300R’s feature enhancements include advanced CCD imagers with 16-bit A/D conversion; additional capturing frame rates of 1080/179.82P, 150P, 59.94P and 50P; 3G HD-SDI support; and Level A and B switchability.



“Super slow-motion cameras are a vital part of every sports broadcast today,” said Joe Wire, Bexel vice president of business development. “Having the ability to offer our clients the latest creative tools further enhances their storytelling capabilities. Utilizing these cameras on college football’s national championship games for the next two years demonstrates the commitment broadcasters have to using the latest technology on the most important games.”