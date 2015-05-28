Bexel Adds 12 Panasonic P2 Shoulder-Mount HD Cameras

NEWARK, N.J.—Bexel Global has purchased a dozen Panasonic AJ-PX5000G 2/3-inch P2 HD shoulder-mount camcorders, bringing the company’s investment in the AVC-Ultra model to a total of 25. Fifteen of the PX5000Gs will be assigned to cover the inaugural European Games that will be held this month in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan.



The European Games is a multi-sport event with over 6,000 athletes from all over Europe. The Games are designed and regulated by the European Olympic Committees. Twenty sports will be represented, with 253 medal events; many sports will offer qualification opportunities for the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.



Bexel Global continues to field dozens of previous P2 HD models such as the AJ-HPX3100, AJ-HPX2700 and AJ-HPX2000 shoulder-mounts. Tom Dickinson, chief technology officer of Bexel, said that the company has also increased its investment in robotics by adding 25 Panasonic AW-HE130 pan/tilt-zoom cameras.