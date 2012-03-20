Betty White to Be Inducted Into NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame



Veteran TV actress Betty White will be inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame at a breakfast at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 17.



White has a six-decade acting career, dating to the late 1930s as a radio performer. She started in TV in the late 1940s and won her first Emmy for “Life with Elizabeth” in 1952. She played a semi-regular character on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (garnering two more Emmys) and also appeared on “Mama’s Family.”



White won another Emmy as a lead for “Golden Girls.” She has since become a fixture on TV, popping up in series, often with semi-recurring roles, voicing cartoons, appearing in commercials and on talk shows. White was also a long-time host of Thanksgiving Day parades (first the Tournament of Roses Parade and then the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade) and a talk show and game show regular for three decades. She was married to Password host Allen Ludden until his death in 1981.



She is a six-time Emmy winner and has been nominated over a dozen times. Other awards won included a Grammy Award and Screen Actors Guild Awards.



White will be inducted along with Garry Marshall in the first dual TV induction for the Broadcasting Hall of Fame.