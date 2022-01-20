Besco to Represent Pebble in Korea

WEYBRIDGE, Surrey—Pebble, a provider of automation, content management, and integrated channel technologies, has appointed Besco as its channel partner in Korea and announced that Pebble and announced it is working with Besco to implement an advanced playout system at CJP, now known as CJ OliveNetworks.Co., Ltd – a subsidiary of CJ E&M Group.

The deployment combines Pebble’s Automation, Integrated Channel and Pebble Remote (web-based monitoring) solutions. As part of that, Besco has been leading a complete installation of a series of Pebble solutions including Pebble Automation, Integrated Channel and Pebble Remote, to bring 11 channels to air in the first phase of the deployment.

“The Korean market is one of the most technically advanced in APAC,” said Samir Isbaih, Pebble’s vice president of sales, Middle East and APAC. “Pebble has market leading solutions that are both flexible and technically demanding, providing a combination of different I/O (SDI,NDI,IP compressed and uncompressed), extensive redundancy schemes (1+1+1), multiple graphic plugins, on-premises/remote operations and much more, all in one system. Combined with Besco’s local expertise and support, Pebble is confident we can offer the Korean market the most technically compelling solutions in broadcast playout automation and IP broadcasting. I’m delighted that we have managed to deliver our first setup in Korea with the region’s biggest broadcaster.”

Besco, the leading equipment and services provider in the Korean film and broadcast market has supported Pebble in translating its user manuals into Korean, and provides first line support on the company’s behalf.

Besco has also been instrumental in supporting successful Pebble test systems prior to the implementation of the large scale 11+11+11 channels system for CJ OliveNetworks.Co., Ltd., the companies said.

“We are thrilled to have become a trusted channel partner for Pebble in Korea and are excited to become an integral part of the company’s expansion,” explained Besco CEO, Young Bae Kim. “We’re looking forward to growing this partnership and providing ongoing support to Pebble by offering its world class solutions to the broadcast community in the APAC region and what better way to start than with CJ OliveNetworks.Co., Ltd.”