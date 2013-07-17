Benchmark Chosen as Snell’s Asia-Pacific Systems Integration Partner

READING, ENGLAND—Benchmark Telecast Integration will serve as a Snell broadcast system solutions provider to customers in Asia-Pacific markets. Through this partnership, Benchmark will offer local service and consulting, with an emphasis on Snell’s TV Everywhere and workflow solutions.



“We know, from our previous experience with Snell, that the company offers reliable and forward-looking technology and solutions, backed by strong sales and service teams, which will enable us to maintain a high standard in meeting our customers’ needs,” said Benchmark Telecast Integration CEO Ashish Mukherjee. “As consumers move from traditional TV sets to multiple devices, broadcasters need to do the same, and Snell provides tools that are valuable in facilitating that shift.”



Benchmark is based in India and Singapore and will work with the Snell regional team to provide services to Snell customers.



