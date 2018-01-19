Bell Canada Extends Relationship With Ericsson to Power Next-Gen TV

STOCKHOLM—Bell Canada has selected Ericsson Media Solutions’ MediaFirst TV end-to-end media management and delivery platform to provide more than 1.5 million Fibe TV and Alt TV subscribers with personalized TV across multiple screens, the company announced today. Ericsson and Bell Canada’s relationship began in 2010 with the launch of the Fibe TV service and Mediaroom deployment.

By integrating MediaFirst with Mediaroom, Bell Canada will be able to deliver a next-gen TV platform that is agile and flexible enough to integrate third-party apps, Ericsson said in a press release announcing the deal.

“We look forward to taking the game-changing Fibe TV and Alt TV even further, enabling next generation services across a wider range of devices by leveraging the innovative IPTV technologies of Ericsson MediaFirst,” said Rizwan Jamal, Bell Canada’s president of Residential and Small Business in the release.