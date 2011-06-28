Belkin Intros ScreenCasts



NEW YORK: Belkin introduced its ScreenCast TV adapter for wireless display-equipped laptops.



The $129 ScreenCast connects to an HDTV via an HDMI cable to stream content onto the screen from the laptop, said Nandan Kalie, Belkin's business unit manager.



It will ship in mid-July.



The ScreenCast delivers full 1,080p HD and Dolby 5.1 surround sound to the TV.



It is a dual-band set-top device that also allows the laptop screen to display different content, so the user can check the web or do work while watching a show.



-- Doug Olenick, TWICE



