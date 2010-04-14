Belden to Debut FiberExpress Brilliance Connector



Belden is unveiling its FiberExpress Brilliance field-installable cConnectors at the NAB Show. The new fiber-optic connectors provide fast, fool-proof and easy termination of fiber cables. Terminations can typically be made in five seconds, with no termination tools required.



The design of the new FiberExpress Brilliance connector enables contractors to terminate a tight buffered fiber in three simple steps. The built-in activator tab performs the fiber splicing and crimping action in one simple motion, thus reducing the number of steps involved.



Currently the Brilliance connector is available for 900 μm LC (OM1, OM2, OM3 and OS2). ST-Compatible, SC, APC and jacketed versions will also be introduced in the months ahead.



Belden's FiberExpress Brilliance connectors fit into the integrated TENs paradigm. The connector can be used as a backbone, horizontal, or fiber-to-the-desk component in any commercial building, government agency or data center.



