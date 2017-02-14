BEA Announces the 2017 Festival Winners

WASHINGTON—Seventeen faculty and student works have been chosen by the Broadcast Education Association to receive the BEA Best of Festival King Foundation Awards—the top awards given during BEA’s Festival of Media Arts, a competitive festival open to BEA faculty and student members.

Best of Festival winners will be honored on Monday, April 24, at BEA’s annual convention in Las Vegas during the 15th Annual BEA Best of Festival King Foundation Awards. The ceremony will feature a screening of the winning projects, and award recipients will receive a cash award of $1,000 from the Charles and Lucille King Family Foundation.

The 2017 Best of Festival winners were selected from a pool of more than 1,450 entries, representing 175+ colleges and universities in the following competitions: audio, documentary, interactive multimedia, news, scriptwriting, sports, two-year/small colleges and video.



2017 Best of Festival Winners



Faculty Audio Competition

Don Connelly & Dr. Bruce H. Frazier, Western Carolina University; “Blackbeard's Ghost and the Queen Anne's Revenge” (Long-Form Production Category)

Student Audio Competition

Tim Ning, Adam Walker, Alex Laney & Alex Cathey, Northwest Missouri State University; “Lifted—Audio Replacement” (Multimedia Sound Design Category)



Faculty Documentary Competition

Tim Sorel, University of Florida; “My Kid is Not Crazy: A search for hope in the face of misdiagnosis” (Long Form Video or Film Documentary Category)

Student Documentary Competition

Melina Tupa, UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism; “The Search” (Long Form Video or Film Documentary Category)

Faculty Interactive Multimedia Competition

Adam Peruta, Syracuse University; “Traditions Challenge Mobile App” (Entertainment & Emerging Technologies Category)

Student Interactive Multimedia Competition

Katherine Habrel, Marie Orttenburger & Minn Wang, Michigan State University; “The New Vinyl” (Small Team Category)

Faculty News Competition

Angela Kocherga, Arizona State University; “Border Wall” (Television Hard News Reporting Category)

Student News Competition

Olivia Richard, Arizona State University; “Phoenix Veterans Courts”(Radio Feature Reporting Category)

Ryan Eskalis & Susann Shin, University of Maryland; “ViewFinder: Blindsided” (Television Hard News Category)

Erik Webb, Elizabeth Bilka, Daniel MacLaury & Ashley Bohle, Elon University; “Elon Local News Full Broadcast October 31, 2016” (Television Newscast -airing 3 days per week or less)

Faculty Scriptwriting Competition

Imelda O'Reilly, James Madison University; “Beneath the Boy's Cry” (Feature/TV Hour Category)

Student Scriptwriting Competition

Jessica Cannell, Purdue University Northwest; “Humans: Episode 9” (Television Spec Category)

Student Sports Competition

Connor Nichols & Tyler Bradfield, Ball State University; “Ball State Sports Link: Dear Teddy” (Television Sports Story/Feature Category)

Student 2-Year/Small College Competition

Gabriel Gonzales, Sarah Schroeder, & Oliver Eldridge, Azusa Pacific University: "Red Lotus" (Narrative Video/Broadcast Production Category)



Faculty Video Competition

Dawn W. Ford, George Fox University; “Hidden Beauty: Tokyo” (Mixed Video Category)

Student Video Competition

Emily Hamilton, George Fox University; “Lucy and the Fly” (Animation/Mixed/Experimental)

Adam Konger & Randi Orr, Huntington University; “The Julie Amos Story” (Promotional Category)

For a complete list of winners for all of the Festival of Media Arts competitions, please visitwww.beafestival.org.

