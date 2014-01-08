BBTV Channel 7 Deploys Pilat Media's IBMS for Centralized Broadcast Management

Click on the Image to Enlarge

LONDON—Thailand’s BBTV Channel 7 has deployed Pilat Media’s Integrated Business Management System to manage content, rights and media traffic across its broadcast operations. IBMS also provides a scalable foundation for the broadcaster to extend its operation to include multichannel and multiplatform services into the future.



“By automating and integrating processes that were previously manual, slow and inefficient, IBMS has brought new levels of operational efficiency, better cross-departmental collaboration, and the ability to exploit our valuable content assets to their fullest revenue potential,” said Palakorn Somsuwan, managing director of BBTV Channel 7.



IBMS Content is a flexible and scalable channel management system that enables media assets to be scheduled and managed throughout the broadcast lifecycle. An active, centralized metadata repository ensures that all acquired or commissioned content is utilized while maintaining contractual compliance. With IBMS’ program planning and scheduling tools, users in multiple BBTV Channel 7 departments can plan and produce cost-effective schedules that optimize inventory. Furthermore, IBMS manages mission-critical operational processes for creating, tracking and ensuring quality control of media with support for every media format.



IBMS can scale to include additional pre-integrated modules for advanced rights, ad sales and on-demand services.

