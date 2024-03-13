BBC News Channel Launches on Leading CTV/Fast Platforms

NEW YORK—AMC Networks and the BBC's commercial subsidiary BBC Studios have announced the launch of BBC News as a new 24-hour live news channel on a variety of leading CTV/FAST platforms in the U.S. Initial launch partners include Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Vizio WatchFree+, Sling Freestream and Plex in the U.S.

AMC Networks is the distribution and sales representative for BBC News in the U.S. through its BBC America joint venture.

In announcing the launch, the BBC noted that the launch is part of the BBC’s expansion in North America. BBC News has grown its news operation out of its Washington D.C. bureau, expanding its nightly primetime coverage and developing programming focused on national news to better serve audiences in the U.S. and around the world. BBC News live 24-hour coverage is anchored out of the U.K, U.S., and Singapore. The channel features chief presenters including Sumi Somaskanda and Caitríona Perry in Washington DC, Matthew Amroliwala, Christian Fraser, Lucy Hockings, Maryam Moshiri and Sally Bundock in the UK, and Steve Lai in Singapore.

“This is a significant milestone for the BBC as this launch will more than double the current reach and availability of the BBC News channel in the U.S. at a time when access to independent news and information is more important than ever,” said Tara Maitra, Chief commercial officer, global media and streaming, BBC Studios. “We’re proud to launch this channel with the support of so many of the leading CTV/FAST platform partners as we continue to expand the footprint of BBC News and bring the BBC’s journalism to wider audiences in the region.”

“What a profoundly meaningful addition to the rapidly growing CTV/FAST space, at a time when access to authoritative and impartial news could never be more important,” said Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks. “The BBC is one of the largest, most trusted and comprehensive news-gathering organizations in the world. The arrival of BBC News as a live, 24-hour channel on these free platforms is a landmark moment for global news, our partner platforms and the entire FAST distribution ecosystem.”

AMC and the BBC reported that the additional CTV/FAST distribution of BBC News is complementary to existing wide distribution on pay TV platforms including DirecTV, Comcast’s Xfinity, Charter’s Spectrum, YouTube TV, Philo, DISH and others. BBC News programming includes popular flagship shows such as Verified Live, BBC News America, Newsday, Influential with Katty Kay, and World Business Report plus continuing favorites The Travel Show, Click, and BBC Documentaries.