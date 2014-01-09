BBC Chooses Eyeheight Color Correctors

LONDON— Eyeheight color correctors have been in action for several BBC broadcast productions.



CC-2M systems were chosen for coverage the 60th BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony, which was transmitted Dec. 15 from the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The program included live content from multiple high-definition cameras, controlled from an outside broadcast vehicle.



The award winners were Wimbledon tennis champion Andy Murray, with rugby player Leigh Halfpenny (second) and jockey Tony McCoy (third).



Eyeheight’s CC-2M technology was also chosen for the fourth annual Stargazing Live series, which was broadcast on BBC Two between Jan. 7 and 9. The series is fronted by scientist Brian Cox with comedian and amateur astronomer Dara Ó Briain plus support from television presenter Liz Bonnin and astronomer Mark Thompson. Stargazng Live is produced from Jodrell Bank Observatory and has featured live links from scientific facilities in Hawaii, South Africa and NASA.



“Outside broadcasts, particularly those shot at night, require very precise attention to color balance given the need to allow for a wide range of light levels,” said Eyeheight Sales Director Martin Moore. He said the CC-2M is intended for live operation because it enables independent, real-time adjustment of red, green and blue component levels, master gain, lift, gamma and hue. Moore added it gives studio and OB staff the ability to ensure consistent color balance and brightness when switching between cameras or to offset changes in lighting and camera position. Processed and source video can also be compared via a configurable split-screen output.



The Eyeheight CC-2M has a dedicated control panel, which can be used to operate up to six plug-in modular color correction cards in a single-rack-unit intelligent-chassis with easy channel switching. Up to eight panels can be networked as an integrated system. The CC-2M also includes a maintenance mode to assist installation.