Barnfind Fiber System Took Stage for Tony Broadcast

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIF.—CP Communications recently called upon Barnfind Americas to design and supply a fiber-based signal transport system for the 2016 Tony Awards. The result was a modular system comprised of two BarnOne-02 frames, each with eight channels of HD/SDI to optical conversion and a pair of BT-House-LGX-CWDM-16 multiplexers, and one pair of Ethernet to optical SFPs.

With this BarnOne system producers could occupy up to eight HD/SDI electrical sources from BNC to optical fiber either individually on a one-to-one basis or multiplex them together over a single fiber link. The system also allowed for transportation of Gig-E network traffic over the same fiber link and offered modular flexibility.

Barnfind Americas is the U.S.-based presence of Norway’s Barnfind Technologies.