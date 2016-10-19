Barix Founder Rietschel Rejoins Company With New Management Team

ZURICH—It’s a homecoming for Johannes Rietschel, as the founder of Barix is rejoining the company as its new CTO. Rietschel comes in as part of several executive-level changes for Barix, including a new CEO, Vice President of Engineering and Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Johannes Rietschel

Rietschel founded Barix in 2001 with a focus on developing technology for moving audio and control signals over IP networks. It is also now a provider of SaaS and managed services via its business music and advertising platform SoundScape.

Joining Rietschel will be Ivo Killer as Barix’s new CEO, replacing Frank Frederiksen, who departed the company in August. Killer also serves as COO of Barix’s sister company, Qibixx. The duo of Rietschel and Killer will look to reshape Barix’s operations and product development.

In addition, Joan Parilla has joined the Barix team as its new VP of Engineering. Parilla has served as product manager for SoundScape since its launch in 2013. Reto Brader, who has been Barix’s VP of Sales since 2015, also received a promotion to VP of Sales and Marketing.