Barella Slated as Utah Scientific’s New CTO

SALT LAKE CITY—Routing switchers and control software provider Utah Scientific has announced that Scott Barella has been appointed as its new chief technology officer. Barella will work with the company’s engineering team and manage product development, as well as handle involvement with the Alliance for IP Media Solutions.

Scott Barella

Barella joins Utah Scientific after working as the CTO for 5280 Broadcast Inc. He also previously served as the vice president of technology at Larcan Inc., vice president of engineering at Burt Communications, and as chief engineer at different TV stations and AT&T Broadband (now Comcast).

Based in Centennial, Colo., Barella will report to Utah Scientific’s President and CEO, Tom Harmon.