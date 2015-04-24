Bannister Lake Updates Super Ticker System

CAMBRIDGE, ONATRIO – Bannister Lake Software has introduced a new version of its data driven graphics system, the Super Ticker system. The BL Super Ticker Flow comes with all data collection, publishing and management features of Super Ticker and can be used in a wide range of output products.

Super Ticker Flow is a multi-channel, multi-user, content management and display control system with the ability to support multi-station operation from a single system 24/7. The system supports content data like stories, scores, events, weather, financials, social media, closings and traffic.

Additional features include Bannister Lake’s Community system is an optional add on that support local data collection from schools and community groups and the Election Module, which offers election data collection and management features.

By publishing data through BL’s BLADE output system, the Super Ticker Flow can be accessed by most modern broadcast graphics and integrated channel playout systems as well as web sites and digital signage systems.