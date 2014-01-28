Bannister Lake Offers Score Bug Solution

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO—Bannister Lake says BL Score Bug Go, a compact, lightweight professional score bug solution for live broadcast sports and in-house stadium, arena and park production, is now available.



This carry-on package provides support for HD-SDI output of real-time scoring and game status, helping production teams generate turnkey score bug graphics.



This turnkey solution features a compact laptop-sized form factor featuring Bannister Lake’s scoring and game status solution and a graphics and animations engine. A Thunderbolt-enabled laptop bundled with an AJA Io XT external video interface device offers full uncompressed HD and SD 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 capable video capture and playback, built-in support for HD clips and audio, switchable reference and LTC inputs and outputs.



BL Auto Pilot support additionally provides direct data connectivity to arena scoreboard controllers and radar guns for instantaneous and automated game data.



Operator hot keys offer instant in-game access to score, sponsor and clock updates, as well as game exceptions and infractions such as penalties, flags and substitutions.



BL Score Bug Go is shipping now through Bannister Lake and authorized resellers.