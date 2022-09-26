Bally Sports+ Expands Distribution With Roku Launch

BALTIMORE—As the Bally Sport+ direct-to-consumer app celebrated its official national rollout on Sept. 26, Sinclair’s Diamond Sports Group also announced that it had expanded the distribution of Bally Sports+ to include Roku.

The deal means that Roku users will have the ability to download the Bally Sports app, subscribe to the Bally Sports+ service and stream live games and programming from their favorite local teams, all within the Roku platform. Roku users who subscribe to a pay TV service will continue to be able to authenticate through the Bally Sports app to access their regional sports content.

“Our regional sports audiences include some of the most loyal viewers, and we are excited to expand our reach as we officially launch Bally Sports+, offering fans even more ways to watch their hometown teams,” said Michael Schneider, COO and general manager, Bally Sports+. “Roku shares our same passion for delivering live, local sports to fans across the country on a nightly basis. They have been fantastic partners in servicing our pay TV viewers and we look forward to growing our partnership with the addition of our direct-to-consumer offering.”

In addition to the Roku platform, Bally Sports+ subscribers can access the service on Amazon Fire, Android TV, Apple TV, mobile and tablet devices: iOS/Android, and BallySports.com.

The Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) serve as the TV home to more than half of all MLB, NHL and NBA teams based in the United States with 19 owned-and-operated RSNs.