Balderston Joins NewBay Media

NewBay Media’s Broadcast Video Group has hired Michael Balderston as assistant Web editor, based in its Alexandria, Va., office.

The move was announced by Broadcast Video Group Editorial Director Paul McLane.

Balderston’s duties will include management of TV Technology’s equipment guide and product reviews, and industry coverage for TV Technology magazine and tvtechnology.com, working with TVT Editor-in-Chief Tom Butts and Technology Editor James O’Neal, who continues with the publication on a consulting basis. Balderston will also provide editorial support for Radio magazine and other group titles such as Radio World, Government Video and Connect 2 Media & Entertainment.

Most recently Balderston covered arts and entertainment for Northern Virginia magazine; he was a Web assistant for TheWrap.com and head office production assistant/internship coordinator for Anonymous Content. He is a graduate of Elon University, where he majored in media arts and entertainment-cinema and minored in creative writing.