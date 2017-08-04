Balaguer Named FCC Deputy Director of Office of Legislative Affairs

WASHINGTON—The FCC has found its new Deputy Director for the Office of Legislative Affairs, as Chairman Pai has announced that Jim Balaguer will take over the position.

Balaguer has been working in the Office of Legislative Affairs since 2010 as an associate director and senior legislative analyst. He was the primary liaison to Congress on wireless issues, including universal service, broadband adoption and the IP transition. He also worked in the office as lead liaison on consumer protection issues, as well as tribal telecom and international communication issues. His FCC career began in what is now the Wireline Competition Bureau.

The Office of Legislative Affairs provides lawmakers with information regarding FCC regulatory decisions, answers to policy questions, assistance with constituent concerns and responses to Congressional inquiries.