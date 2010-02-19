BAL Broadcast makes splitting HD, SD-SDI signal easy

The BAL Broadcast HS400M is a passive serial digital video splitter that provides two broadcast-quality outputs from one input. This easy-to-use product works on all data rates up to HD-SDI (1.485Mb/s) with no power required. It features a minimal signal loss with 70Ω source and load. The effective cable length is reduced by only 130ft (40m).

The HS400M is well-suited for a number of applications including monitor feeds. BAL Broadcast also offers an optional rack frame for the HS400M, which holds up to eight HD-SDI passive splitters.