Bahakel Selects ViBE Premium Encoder for DTV Platform

RENNES, FRANCE – Bahakel Communications, a Charlotte, N.C.-based TV and radio station, has chosen Thomson Video Networks ViBE EM4000 HD/SD premium encoder to upgrade its digital broadcast television platform.

Bahakel chose the ViBE as a replacement for aging broadcast emission encoding systems in many of its markets. Bahakel has added the ViBE, and Thomson Video Networks’ RD1100 interface converter, to three of its stations: WOLO in Columbia, South Carolina; WFXB in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and WCCB, Bahakel’s flagship station, in Charlotte.

The ViBE EM4000 offers a density of eight HD MPEG-2 or H.264 channels in a 1-RU chassis, which make it suitable for satellite, terrestrial, cable and IP television broadcasts.