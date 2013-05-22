Bachofen to discuss monetizing hybrid TV at BroadcastAsia

Ralph Bachofen, Triveni Digital VP sales and head of marketing, will speak during the BroadcastAsia2013 International Conference in Singapore on "Strategies for Monetizing Hybrid Television Services.”

Bachofen’s presentation, part of the OTT conference track, is scheduled for June 19 at 2:30 p.m. He will explore the current state of the connected-TV environment and provide insight into how to develop hybrid-television services to deliver a more engaging television experience to viewers.