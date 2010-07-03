Babelgum partners with iThentic for channels

Babelgum, an integrated Web and mobile video content platform, and iThentic, which aggregates, produces and distributes original video content for the Web and mobile devices, have partnered to co-present independently produced content on two channels. Babelgum will distribute an iThentic-curated selection of shorts, Best of iThentic, and original Web series/mobisodes, iThentic Originals, to a global audience, including the United States. Some of the titles in these new channels include “Office Pranks,” “Green Minutes,” “Today on Earth” and “World of Bruce McCall.”

The partnership furthers iThentic’s international reach, and adds to Babelgum’s trove of curated original content. IThentic is headquartered in Toronto and operated by Smiley Guy Studios. Bablegum, which has offices in the UK, United States and Italy, reaches mobile audiences through Babelgum Mobile, a 3G and WiFi-based application available for iPhone 3G, iPod Touch, Google Android G-Phones 1 and 2 and Nokia N96, N95 and 6210, in the United States, U.K., Italy, Germany, France and Spain.