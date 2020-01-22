B&C Announces Final 2020 Tech Leadership Awards Winners

NEW YORK—TV Technology's sister publication Broadcasting&Cable has announced the full list of executives who will receive its annual Technology Leadership Awards.

B&C has been giving these awards, which are one of the most prestigious tech awards in the TV industry, since 1999 to honor individuals who have made important and innovative contributions to the way TV, digital and streaming media companies use technology in their businesses.

B&C announced the first round of award winners earlier. This week the magazine is proud to round out the 2020 class of Tech Leadership Award Winners with five additional Award winners. These are:

Chris Blandy, Executive Vice President, Technology Solutions, Walt Disney Television

Terri Gunnell, Executive Vice President, Monetization & Data Platforms, WarnerMedia Technology and Operations

Aaron LaBerge, Executive Vice President & CTO, Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International

Neil Mazur, Vice President of Engineering & Operations, WAGA-TV (Fox TV-owned station in Atlanta)

Blake Sabatinelli, CEO, Newsy

They join the five winners previously announced by Kent Gibbons, Content Director, Broadcasting&Cable.

The awards will be presented at this year’s Technology Leadership Summit, which is put on by Future plc titles Broadcasting+Cable, TV Technology and Multichannel News.

In addition to receiving their awards at the March 5 award dinner, the winners will sit on panels at the Summit.

With panels on the newest developments on cloud, AI and IP technologies, as well as discussions of news, sports and streaming operations, this conference is designed to help executives at stations, networks and digital companies deploy new technologies and strategies for the future of their businesses.

During the Summit, leading technologists, including the award winners, will share their expertise on new technologies and explain how they are using new technologies to build new business, cut costs and boost profits.

In addition to the panels, attendees will have complimentary access to the award dinner, where they can meet and mingle with the winners and colleagues, as well as free hotel rooms and meals. Attendees must be approved by the organizers and attendance is limited to a relatively small number of technologists.

To apply for access to the Summit or to get more information on the agenda or sponsorship opportunities see: https://www.technologyleadershipsummit.com/.