Azteca America App Launches

LOS ANGELES — Azteca America launched a free app for Android and iOS devices to access videos from the Azteca America library.



The app is available at iTunes and Android stores, as well at www.aztecaamerica.com, as of Monday, Dec. 16.



New videos will be uploaded every day from favorite Azteca America shows for top entertainment, news, sports and drama. The app also features social media capabilities to keep up and share with friends.

