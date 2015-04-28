Aviwest Supplies Bolivian TV Network with DMNG Uplink System

SAINT-GRÉGPIRE, FRANCE – A French-based provider of video contribution systems, Aviwest has announced that Radio Televisión Popular in Bolivia has recently acquired its DMNG PRO140 3G/4G video uplink system to help improve the delivery of live broadcast transmissions. RTP utilized the DMNG PRO140 to broadcast live coverage of the Bolivian elections to millions around the country.

The DMNG PRO140 is a compact, weighing about 1kg, portable video uplink system that features up to six cellular connections, four 3G/4G internal modems with high-efficiency antenna arrays, two USB interfaces and a built-in Wi-Fi modem. It also includes an integrated H.264 video encoder and encoding software that adapts resolution to the available bandwidth.

Other features include a touch-screen interface that allows for communication between the field and the studio via an IFB two-way communication channel; the ability to connect with cameras with a V-Mount, Gold Mount or PAGlok plates; and it automatically detects networks in real-time.

RTP will use the DMNG PRO140 to deliver live news from its centralized reception headquarters in La Paz, Cochabamba and Santa Cruz. The video uplink systems will also allow RTP to increase its coverage internationally.