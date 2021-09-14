AVIWEST Launches RACK400 4K UHD and Multi-HD Encoder for Live Remote Production

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France—Live video contribution provider AVIWEST has unveiled new versions of its RACK Series encoders for remote and at-home video production over unmanaged IP networks.

Available in a compact, half-1U form factor, the RACK400 supports 4K UHD and multi-camera workflows for up to four high-resolution, fully frame-synced feeds, the company said. Both the latest generation of H.265/HEVC and the proven H.264/AVC compression standards are supported to accommodate new and existing infrastructures. Offering outstanding-quality video and high performance, it can handle up to 4Kp60 combined with eight audio channels for high-end productions.

"The RACK400 is a game-changer for the broadcast industry, accelerating live remote production and offering the potential for greater productivity and huge savings in operational and capital expenses," said Samuel Fleischhacker, senior product manager at AVIWEST. "For on-the-go production, broadcasters need equipment that is easy to deploy. The RACK400 is small, light, and robust and offers exceptional video quality."

The RACK400 addresses all the challenges that broadcasters face in expanding their remote production for live events, including sports, entertainment, concerts, political events, and interactive TV shows, Aviwest reported. It also offers an extensive feature set so broadcasters can produce content with greater efficiency from a central facility.

Advanced features include frame-accurate synchronization and video transmission between multiple cameras to ensure perfect and seamless camera switching in the studio, as well as high-definition video return (up to 1080p50/60) from the studio to the venue for confidence monitoring or teleprompting.

In addition, the RACK400 supports full-duplex intercom to optimize communication between field crews and studio operators, along with innovative data bridging for remote camera control, tally light management, or any other IP device control during a live event.

The RACK400 also provides error-free transmission over any network (i.e., cellular, satellite, IP leased line, or the public internet), ensuring low end-to-end latency, down to 0.5 seconds, thanks to AVIWEST's two-time Emmy Award-winning Safe Streams Transport technology.

This technology combines advanced network aggregation, adaptive packet retransmission, and Forward Error Correction techniques to reach high network throughput and maximize quality of service.

AVIWEST's groundbreaking RACK400 will be showcased at the 2021 NAB Show from Oct. 9-13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center inside the company's on-floor meeting room, N7930.