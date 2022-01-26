Aviwest Joins DEEPTEC Project to Develop Greener Live-Event Workflows

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France—Live video contribution tech provider Aviwest has joined the DEEPTEC project consortium with TDF and IETR (Institut d'Electronique et des Technologies du numéRique) to develop a sustainable and fully virtualized live streaming workflow over 5G networks.

Delivery over Energy-Efficient Processing and Transcoding in Edge Computing (DEEPTEC) is a two-year collaborative project supported by the Images & Réseaux team (the competitive cluster for digital innovation in the Pays de la Loire and Brittany regions), funded by the Brittany region and the Metropole of Rennes.

"We are eager to collaborate with the IETR and TDF to pave the way for a new green standard of live production that will help broadcasters and production companies to dramatically reduce environmental impacts, costs, and logistical burdens for organizing events,” said Nicolas Dhollande, research and innovation manager at Aviwest.

Aviwest is providing DEEPTEC with the company's latest transmission technologies: the new PRO460-5G bonded cellular transmitter; its double Emmy-Award-winning Safe Stream Transport technology; and its SaaS StreamHub receiver deployed in Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC).

Aviwest said the convergence between 5G and MEC is a game-changer that will allow reliable live remote production with 4K and UHD multicamera systems. With the involvement of the French research institute IETR, the consortium will use artificial intelligence to optimize video transcoding in the cloud. This will provide viewers with the best video quality and the lowest latency, ensuring a high QoE with a lower carbon footprint, Aviwest said.

"Cloud computing, 5G, and artificial intelligence offer us a great opportunity to develop sustainable video-streaming solutions that enable a very high quality of experience while preserving the planet's resources,” explained Wassim Hamidouche, senior lecturer at the IETR.

TDF, as a network operator, will provide the project with a fully virtualized, energy-centric headend solution capable of switching between broadcast and broadband delivery based on the audience, content, and/or client strategy.

Naty Sidaty, audiovisual innovation and standardization expert at TDF, explained that "this project fits perfectly into TDF's roadmap for modernization of the DTT platform by developing an energy-centric headend solution for achieving scalable and efficient delivery of linear services over broadcast and broadband networks."