AVIWEST and Hughes Enhance Video Delivery Over Satellite

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, FRANCE – AVIWEST, a provider of video contribution systems based in France, and Hughes Network Systems, a broadband satellite networks and services provider based in Maryland, will collaborate on an integration of AVIWEST’s DMNG PRO video uplink system and Hughes’ 9211-HDR BGAN satellite terminal to enhance the delivery of video signals over Inmarsat’s BGAN mobile satellite network.

Hughes 9211-HDR

The Hughes 9211-HDR, operating on Inmarsat’s BGAN HDR service network, transmits info in real-time over an adaptive channel, allowing the available satellite bit rate to increase above the minimum committed information rate level. As a result, the DMNG PRO can compress video content based on current network conditions to deliver optimal video quality. The integrated technology is best suited for areas with no Internet connection or poor 3G/4G cellular wireless connections.

With the 9211-HDR, users can connect to Inmarsat’s HDR service through the BGAN terminal to quickly transmit video and other data. It also comes with built-in, multi-user WiFi access. The DMNG PRO features multiple cellular connections, a built-in WiFi modem and H.264 video encoders.

AVIWEST and Hughes will demonstrate their products at the 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas.