Avid Unveils NEXIS | Flex Subscription Option

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has introduced its Avid NEXIS | Flex subscription option giving media companies the opportunity to deploy its media storage solution on-premise or in the cloud.

Unveiled during the company’s 2022 Investor Day (opens in new tab) event May 24, Avid NEXIS | Flex subscription plans offer Avid customers a way to enjoy flexible OPEX payment options that make it possible to transition workloads from on-premise to the cloud at their own pace, the company said.

The heart of Avid NEXIS is the Avid Virtual File System, which is in use on-site at thousands of Avid customer facilities around the world. Avid NEXIS | Flex leverages that same file system in the cloud, it said.

“Avid NEXIS | Flex subscription plans offer our customers the option to transition their infrastructure spend to OPEX, as well as the flexibility to gradually migrate their software licenses to run on the cloud over time, as they embrace hybrid cloud deployment models, all with the proven collaborative workflows that Avid NEXIS is known for,” said Tim Claman, general manager of Video & Media Solutions at Avid.

“Avid NEXIS is the latest Avid product line to offer subscription plans, providing our customers with the financial flexibility and operational agility they need to navigate the rapidly-changing media marketplace.”