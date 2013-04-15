Avid unveils AirSpeed 5000 version 2.5
At the 2013 NAB Show, Avid announced version 2.5 of the Avid AirSpeed 5000, which provides broadcasters with new capabilities for producing news, sports and TV entertainment content.
Version 2.5 includes:
- Slow motion playback for SD and HD, which extends AirSpeed 5000’s ability to deliver broadcast-quality slow motion playback on any channel for sports and live event programming under AirSpeed Remote Console or external control.
- Fast media replay. The low-latency Play While Record feature allows near-instant ingest to playback turnaround, quickly delivering content for live broadcast events and breaking news.
- Continuous record, providing easy and seamless capture of long events on any channel without duration restrictions, eliminating the need for ingest scheduling workarounds.
