Avid ships InGame video production solution

Avid has announced the availability of Avid InGame, a new end-to-end video production solution that enables leagues, teams and facilities to deliver thrilling fan experiences and drive enhanced brand visibility and revenue.

Launched in April at the NAB Show, the Avid InGame solution is designed specifically for the workflow and rigors of a dynamic sports environment with comprehensive video editing, graphics creation, production asset management, shared storage and archiving capability with included services, training and support.

The InGame solution provides professional and college teams, stadiums and leagues a mix of production capabilities, including:

• workflow integration and qualification with Media Composer editing, PostDeko for Editors graphics creation, ISIS storage, Interplay asset management, SGL FlashNet archive management, and Spectra T50e LTO library system;

• support for EVS servers and VC-3 100Mbps workflow;

third-party interoperability and scalability; and

• professional services and support to get up and running quickly.