Avid Everywhere Heads to Spain’s Astremedia

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Astremedia Communication Group, based in Madrid, recently adopted Avid Everywhere to handle the news production for its Antena 3 and LaSexta TV channels. With Avid’s MediaCentral Platform and Avid Global Services, Astremedia’s new HD workflow increases reliability, flexibility, speed and productivity of news production environment.

Astremedia’s new system features two identical systems. The systems feature Avid ISIS | 7500, for shared storage, and the AirSpeed | 5500 multichannel video servers. The Interplay | Production helps to manage content, while the Interplay | Archive provides production archive management. It also features the Media | Director, iNEWS, Avid MeidaCentral | UX, Media Composer | Software, and Media Composer | NewsCutter Option and Cloud Option.

The system allows for integration with other technology vendors, remote editing and access to indexed search of the current media asset management system.

LaSexta is now on air utilizing the new HD workflow. Antena 3 is expected to complete its installation in January.