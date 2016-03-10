Avid Everywhere Goes to Work for twofour54

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Taking its name to heart, Avid Everywhere is now being utilized by Middle East post production company twofour54, according to a recent press release. Accessing media management technology from the Avid Media Suite, twofour54 now offers an end-to-end 4K workflow based on the Avid MediaCentral Platform.

Providing production and post-production services for the development of Arabia media and entertainment content in the Abu Dhabi region of the United Arab Emirates, twofour54 replaced its previous infrastructure with the Avid Media Suite technology. This includes the Interplay | Production and Interplay | Archive asset management systems; the cloud-based Avid MediaCentral | UX; and the Avid enterprise storage system that enables real-time SD, HD and 4K collaboration. The new workflow also supports third party editing systems, including Adobe Premiere and Final Cut Pro, as well as hi-res media formats.

The company also acquired the Avid Service Level Agreement, which provides software upgrades for Avid editing systems. A Spectra Logic BlackPearl Deep Storage Gateway and Spectra T120 tape library for archiving have also been added.