Avid and Adobe Collaborate on Integration with Shared Storage

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Avid and Adobe announced that Adobe Premiere Pro CC, is now fully supported on Avid’s shared storage systems. This collaboration between the two companies delivers on the openness of Avid Everywhere.

Simon Williams, director of strategic relations at Adobe said that “Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Media Composer can share Avid DNxHD or Avid DNxHR media and other open file types on the same infrastructure.”

Adobe has delivered enhancements to Premiere Pro CC that improve its performance when connected to Avid ISIS | 7500 and ISIS | 5500 shared storage systems. Users can now mix Avid Media Composer and Adobe Premiere Pro CC on the same ISIS system in the same storage group, without complex configuration issues or performance compatibility. They can also edit higher resolution projects using Premiere Pro CC on ISIS shared storage.