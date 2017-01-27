Avid Aids Post Production for Israeli Company

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid, through its Avid MediaCentral platform, is spreading cloud technology to the Israeli-based production and post-production company Ha-Mitcham.

After opening its doors in November of 2016, Ha-Mitcham opted for the Interplay facility bundle of the Avid workflow. Among the features of the implemented MediaCentral platform are MediaCentral | UX, the cloud-based web front-end, which provides the user interface to Interplay | Production for the managing of content creation. Remote users can also access material in the MediaCentral | UX from anywhere that has an internet connection.

The system also features the Nexis software-defined storage platform that allows for the streamlining, expansion and acceleration of workflows while also enabling real-time collaboration. The Media Composer editing system and Media Composer | Cloud are included, as has two Pro Tools | HD suites, which provide audio mixers with advanced DAW features and cloud collaboration functionality.

Ha-Mitcham provides editing facilities for TV post-production for different genres that range from reality TV to dramas.