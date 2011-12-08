Avid adds more collaborative features to Interplay MAM

Meeting the increasing demand for faster and more efficient ways to ingest, manage and repurpose content for a wide variety of distribution platforms, Avid introduced a new version of its enterprise media management solution, called Interplay Media Asset Manager (MAM) 4. With an intuitive user interface, the new software facilitates workflow collaboration and is easily scalable as necessary.

Avid said Interplay MAM 4 lets users network their operations, control movement of media between Interplay MAM and storage systems, configure metadata, and leverage a service-oriented architecture (SOA)-type structure to easily integrate in-house and third-party applications.

New features (compatible with both Mac OS and Windows PCs) include: ICPS (Interplay Common Playback Service), a Web-based media player lets users view, annotate, add metadata, log and create shot lists with any cataloged media from any location; Graphical Workflow Management, which enables simple drag-and-drop capabilities, and visual workflow monitoring to support more flexible workflow orchestration; and MAM-Production Integration, for the transparent media and metadata exchange between Interplay MAM and Interplay Production. This allows customers to unify and coordinate production groups across their media enterprise.

Interplay MAM 4 is now available at: www.avid.com/US/products/Interplay-Media-Asset-Manager.