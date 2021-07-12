Average TV Chief Engineer Salary Approaches $80,000, Finds SBE Survey

INDIANAPOLIS—Findings from a new salary survey of broadcast engineers and technologists reveals the average annual salary of TV chief and staff engineers across all U.S. markets is $77,000.

The finding is part of the Society of Broadcast Engineers’ (SBE’s) sixth annual compensation survey, which was conducted April 1-June 15. The survey further reveals the median annual salary among the same group stood at $70,000.

"The SBE Compensation Survey garners interest from SBE members and non-members,” said SBE President Wayne Pecena. “We provide this information as a service not only to our members, but the industry. We appreciate the support of those who participated in providing data."

A total of 23 questions were included in the survey, which gathered information about job title, compensation in dollars and benefits.

While the identity of respondents remained confidential, the survey collected demographic data, including market size, job category, title, age, years in broadcasting, salary, benefits and certifications held. Data was split into radio and TV results, SBE said.

“Once again, the survey shows that individuals who hold SBE Certification on average earn a higher salary than those who do not hold SBE Certification. In short: SBE certification pays,” he said.