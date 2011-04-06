Aveco, Prime Image announce joint partnership

Aveco has joined forces with Prime Image to offer broadcasters a way to increase ad revenue without impacting the viewer experience. Aveco has integrated Prime Image’s Time Tailor into a real-time playout workflow in which operators can dynamically add new, unplanned commercial time during program playout without any effect on the planned program airtime.

Using Aveco’s ASTRA MCR automation system, an operator highlights the area of the playlist for new commercials and inserts the new spots into the playlist. At playtime, ASTRA will program Time Tailor to frame-accurately time-reduce the program segment for the exact time needed for the new commercials.

At the 2011 NAB Show, see Aveco in Booth N2138 and Prime Image in Booth N3725.