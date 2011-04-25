Autoscript launches prompting accessories at NAB Show

UK teleprompting company Autoscript, part of the Vitec Group, has launched two new prompting accessories designed to help studio presenters with color vision impairments. CountPlus provides a time code and countdown generator, and the CuePlus tally accessory provides both a selectable color range and multiple color states. The products were both designed and produced in house by Autoscript in response to direct customer feedback.

CuePlus provides the ability to select from a range of colors, addressing the needs of studio performers with color vision impairments. These features also provide a solution for studios where there is a need to display not only the on-air and off-air state of any camera, but also to pretally the camera being cued next.

The new CountPlus is a time code generator, time code inserter and up/down count generator designed for use in conjunction with Autoscript’s ClockPlus time code display. The user can preset and store 10 different combinations of start and stop times, addressing the requirement of many live studio presenters to have separate countdowns for program sections.