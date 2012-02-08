Autoscript Launches Pro Prompting App for iDevices



LONDON: Autoscript has partnered with Teleprompting Techniques to offer a professional prompting app for use with the iPod, iPad and iTouch. PicoPrompt is available via the App Store, along with Picoscroll, a free scroll app. Autoscript is also offering a scroll control and a connector for the i-Series range. It is also offering an upgrade to its WinPlus software.



The new version of WinPlus now offers the capability to select and send single stories or complete running orders from the broadcast studio to an i-Series device anywhere in the world.



Autoscript is also introducing the Magno Wireless Foot Control, which allows presenters to control the speed of the script anywhere within the studio location, without the need to run cabling. Using RF technology in the 400 MHz license-free range, the Magno Foot Control will not interfere with any other devices and can be used up to 100 meters from the receiver module. The new Smart Combiner Wireless Receiver allows up to four separate wireless controllers to be used in a single studio, and further Wireless Smart Combiners can be added to increase this number.



