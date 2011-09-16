Autocue unveils two-port server
Autocue has introduced a new two-port server with SDI inputs to complement its existing analog and four-port products.
The servers can be used standalone as an e-VTR or VTR replacement; as part of an Autocue automation system; or as part of other third-party transmission or automation systems. The versatility of the product means that it can fulfill specific roles as part of a larger system or act as the central component in any production workflow.
With more than 2TB of usable storage, the 3U, rack-mountable Linux-based server includes a custom GUI that incorporates video and audio monitoring and supports a wide range of formats for record and playback. The new system also uses the latest custom firmware, which is already available across all of Autocue's existing SD and HD servers.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox