Autocue unveils two-port server

Autocue has introduced a new two-port server with SDI inputs to complement its existing analog and four-port products.

The servers can be used standalone as an e-VTR or VTR replacement; as part of an Autocue automation system; or as part of other third-party transmission or automation systems. The versatility of the product means that it can fulfill specific roles as part of a larger system or act as the central component in any production workflow.

With more than 2TB of usable storage, the 3U, rack-mountable Linux-based server includes a custom GUI that incorporates video and audio monitoring and supports a wide range of formats for record and playback. The new system also uses the latest custom firmware, which is already available across all of Autocue's existing SD and HD servers.