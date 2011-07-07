Australia's Nine Network chooses Mediaproxy LogServer ASI

Australia's Nine Network has selected Mediaproxy's LogServer ASI for its compliance logging and monitoring.

Nine Network has deployed Mediaproxy in new facilities in Melbourne and Sydney, providing monitoring for a total of 30 SD and HD channels using both analog and DVB-T transport stream sources for recording of both compliance and broadcast quality formats.

The systems will provide easy access to all recorded media via LogServer's Silverlight Web interface for compliance delivery, ad verification and engineering analysis.

Mediaproxy's LogServer platform provides 24/7 SD and HD multichannel recording and live monitoring of video, audio and real-time data sources. Content can be reviewed and managed long after the event for legal and commercial compliance requirements and competitive analysis.